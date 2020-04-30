Fashion forward

A shade better

Every colour has a particular cultural significance attached to it. While black might be deemed appropriate for a funeral, red reminds you of Valentine's Day. But one colour might not necessarily suit everyone — some might make you seem dull while others might instantly add a glow to your face. That's why internationally certified image consultant Shubha Joshi is here to help. Join her in a virtual session themed on colour analysis where you'll become aware of your own colour palette and learn which shades to avoid wearing.

Till May 31, 4.25 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 550

Mind on the biz

If you've always wanted to make your mark in the fashion world via a business of your own, use this time to brainstorm. And given the growing importance of technology, you might want to also gauge how it can aid in your new venture. An online training session by a skill development start-up led by industry experts will help you work on business strategies, networking, pitch deck design and funding.

On May 2, 10 am

Log on to foito.co

Cost Rs 1180 onwards

