Fashion: How to wear the colour yellow with confidence

It's the sunniest and the trickiest shade to flaunt. Experts tell you how to have the perfect tryst with this shade of spring

Taapsee Pannu

Come spring, and there is an urge to embrace the freshness that the season brings. And what better colour than yellow to reflect this feeling? But it is also a shade that is a challenge to work with, as it comes with a certain perception — of being bubbly and vibrant. "It's a vivacious shade, where the key is to wear it with confidence. Wear it only if you like the colour," says fashion designer Rohit Kamra. And working with the colour also means that you have to make sure that you accentuate it in the right manner, balancing it out with neutral tones, he adds.



Ranveer Singh

Classic and casual

* A dash of yellow is a good idea if you want a casual look. Going all yellow would be a disaster.

* Opt for yellow shoes or socks — the easiest way for men to pull off the colour. But never together.

* Avoid pairing yellow and black. It's clichéd.

* Yellow sneakers or sports shoes look best if you want a casual look.

* Avoid wearing a yellow T-shirt as it comes with a lot of restrictions and pulling it off may not be easy.



Kajol

Classic and formal

* A yellow half jacket is a classic and works well if you wish to flaunt the colour.

* Pair it with white, slim-fit pants that are narrow and a white shirt, for a young, sharp look. This could work as eveningwear as well.

* If you want to go desi, wear a long white kurta with churidaar and a yellow jacket. Caramel yellow or marble prints in yellow with a tie-and-dye pattern on the white kurta go well.

* You can also team up a yellow jacket with a white shirt and dark blue tapering trousers. A yellow shirt with blue trousers would also look crisp.



A Rohit Kamra design

Classic and casual

* Avoid pairing yellow with any shade of green. It looks odd.

* It's important to make a subtle style statement — opt for tiny, delicate accessories. For example, if you are wearing yellow sneakers, pair them with a hair band or a small backpack of the same shade.

* Dark and rich yellow as well as bright yellow are better suited for fairer skin.

* Lemon yellow is ideal if your skin tone is dusky.

* Avoid a casual yellow look if you're on the heavier side. Instead, opt for yellow accessories or make-up. With make-up, too, don't go overboard — a neon yellow eyeliner or eyeshadow is a good way to wear the shade.

* Work sharp minimal silhouettes with this daring colour. Or focus on adding a finishing touch of yellow to a neutral outfit.



Sanya Malhotra

Classic and formal

Opt for solid yellow, or it will dilute the effect of the shade.

A rich yellow flowy gown or dress looks apt if you're on the heavier side. A printed dress complements olive skin tones. Don't wear matching jewellery; instead, opt for studs or simple earrings, which aren't too colourful.

Make sure your make-up is not golden or too loud. Let the colour of the dress make the statement.

Yellow is a good choice when you are headed to a party, but it doesn't work for all formal occasions. It isn't the best idea to wear it to work if you have a corporate job.

Don't pair yellow with golden shoes or accessories or make-up. Keep it subtle.

A buttermilk yellow, relaxed-fit suit makes for a striking look, while a satin slip dress in cherry yellow with minimal accessories gives a classy evening look. You can also opt for a sun yellow silk blouse and pair it with white pants.

When it comes to shoes, work with sleek mules or sharp open toe boots in the shade.

Inputs by Astha Sharma

