Fashion lifestyle influencer Milana Koroleva taking fashion industry by storm

Milana Koroleva is the name in the fashion industry and social media that has been on the top for a long time. She has been one of the most followed lifestyle Influencer on social media with more than 437k plus followers on her Instagram and 114k plus subscribers on her YouTube channel. Milana hails from Bikin, Russia. is a hot topic over the years.

The fashionista Milana Korolevais is very experienced in the fashion industry and has performed many roles in the industry herself whether as a Model, TV host, Journalist, etc. She has worked for various international TV channels such as the TV Channel Capital host of the author's program between 2010—2013, "Fashion TV" TV presenter 2013–2016 World Fashion Channel TV presenter (6th Fashion Week in Milan), 2013—2014 L'Officiel magazine fashion columnist (interview column), The author's program "Russian Couture" about Russian designers on Fashion TV, the program "Fashion Week in Milan" on the World Fashion Channel.

Over the years Milana has worked continuously and gained a lot of experience and been known as one of the most recognized personalities in the fashion world and influence so many. Because of her tremendous work in the fashion field she has also received many awards like on On April 19, 2012 in Moscow, Milan received the "Best Of The Best 2012"award in the "Face of Russian Fashion TV" nomination.In 2011, Fashion TV won the award in the nomination "Best Fashion TV Presenter of the Year".

In 2012 Fashion TV channel awarded the Russian Couture program with Milana Koroleva with a prize in the nomination "The best fashion show on TV."

In her personal life, Milana Koroleva is just like any other woman who has a beautiful family with a husband and two kids She manages her role as a mother and an influencer all together with grace that is really appreciating. As a blogger and Lifestyle Influencer Milana has been truly remarkable and inspiration for her audience. She has become the role model because of her successful and work-life balance for young women all around the world.

