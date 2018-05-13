Search

Fashion pit stop at Cannes

May 13, 2018, 11:19 IST | The Hitlist Team

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks elegant in a blue and pink sequin off-shoulder dress at the French Riviera. Huma Qureshi misses the mark yet again in the silver pant-suit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks elegant in a blue and pink sequin off-shoulder dress at the French Riviera. Huma Qureshi misses the mark yet again in the silver pant-suit. Guess, it is a learning curve for the actor

Huma Qureshi

Other Celebs...

Dhanush and Neena Gupta

South star Dhanush and Neena Gupta are seen at a film fest unveiling their respective films in the interntional waters

