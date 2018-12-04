Fashion trends to look forward to in 2019

culture

What fashion trends we think will rule the coming year of 2019

2018 has demonstrated a blast of fashion trends and we can’t wait to forecast what 2019 would look like! Designers are thinking of a varied approach to femininity that will change all the norms of the society with breathtaking fashion trends. Shraddha Pacheriwal, VP Design, Raisin forecasts that the following fashion trends will rule the coming year of 2019.

Anushka Sharma dons a soft-hued pink lehenga

Pastels

India witnessed a significant part of Bollywood fraternity getting hitched this year. While some went for the cliche bold red, some experimented with their bridal ensemble and chose elegant pastels. The pastel colour palette not only adds elegance and grace to your appearance and personality but also makes you look younger. Our favourite bridal look was that of Anushka Sharma donning a soft-hued pink lehenga, while we drooled over Bhumi Pednekar sporting a pastel blue festive dress with intricate embroidery. With delicate and subtle colours ruling our wardrobes in 2018, we believe pastels are here to stay.

Wild Prints

Wild prints are back and how! Best way to style wild prints this year is by adding key pieces like a skirt, scarf or jumpsuit to your wardrobe and sporting it with your basics. By keeping it simple with an animal print breezy dress to a printed leather jacket adding a unique edge to your appearance, wild prints can take you from a casual day look to a killer night out air.

Wide-leg trousers

Wide-leg trousers are the most comfortable fashion trend that we are keen for in 2019. You can dress them up with a fancy shirt and heels and also dress them down with a plain t-shirt, as per the occasion. From a casual shopping or movie session to a cheerful evening, wide-leg trousers are going to be the most sought-after option for women in 2019.

Denim

Denim is a fabric that's thoroughly inseparable from our lives. A dress, trousers, shirt, skirt or a jacket, denim can be donned in any and every way. From a dapper denim jacket to a casual skirt, we have seen it all. However, Bhumi Pednekar in a jaw-dropping denim dress caught our attention for good. With an intricate embroidery on the yolk, Bhumi has paired the dress with a massive belt which adds an oomph factor to her appearance.

Athleisure

Comfortable yet stylish is the necessity of every woman today. While she hustles from work to home, travels often and works out regularly, athleisure is the best option for her. Easy and relaxed clothing along with latest trend is what a contemporary woman seeks. Athleisure is the future of fashion and we can’t wait to see the trend prevailing from ramp to the streets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates