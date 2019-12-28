Fashionista Aashna Hegde and heart throb Manav Chhabra's 'Call Waiting' crosses 1 million

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Music videos are in vogue and the year has been a great one with several grooving songs been released. But seems like fashionista and popular YouTuber Aashna Hegde and Tik Tok star Manav Chhabra's Call Waiting has proved in being one of the most loved and heard songs of the year. Released a few days back, the song has already crossed 1 million and catching more.

The concept of the song revolves around a girl who is worried because her boyfriend is avoiding her calls and she is in a dilemma about who her boyfriend is busy with. And it seems like this concept has gelled well with the audiences.

Speaking about the 1 million milestone, Aashna says, "It makes me feel so happy that my first video has marked these numbers. I was really nervous but all I knew was, that I had focus and work hard. Glad that I could work with bunch of an amazing people. Thanking the audiences for showering their love on us. Keep loving us and we will keep entertaining you."

An elated Manav adds, "It was a pleasure working with such a talented team. Call waiting was something different and hence I took it up. And I am happy to see how people have appreciated it. A big thank you and lots of love to all the viewers."

