Fashionista Farah Oomerbhoy is all set to launch her brand Farahlucious

Mumbai based fashionista and Rising fashion and lifestyle blogger Farah A Oomerbhoy is creating her own niche by creating content based on lifestyle fashion and beauty on her Instagram page farahlucious. Bold and outspoken, she dares to say what others are afraid to. Born in an influential business family in Mumbai Farah A Oomerbhoy has had a chance to travel the world and thus explore various places, their culture, fashion and trends.

Farahlucious says “I believe self love is the first step towards a happy healthy and beautiful life. People confuse self love with self obsession but they are 2 very different things. Nowadays everything is so perfect and flawless on social media , i want to keep it real , if i create content it will be “real “ and i don't want my page to look like a blog full of “paid advertisements “. I only talk about brands I believe in and speak about products I truly love. I also want to refrain from arrogance and create a personal rapport with my followers and give them all the help I can based on my experiences . Fashionista Farahlucious also wants to help break this stereotype of what beauty and perfection is. The truth is everybody type and every skin colour is gorgeous , one only needs a little bit of grooming and self love to be the best version of themselves “

Farahlucious’s interest in fashion and lifestyle has encouraged her to be a lifestyle blogger, her target is to encourage men and women of all ages to be the best version of themselves , it's not what you are but what you make yourself, that is important. She does not only talk about luxury brands in beauty and fashion but also offers affordable alternatives for the same. Farahlucious is spreading motivations all around and empowers youngsters to do some extraordinary stuff in content creation in this new age media with her unbeatable skills and strong will power, she is one such content creator who paved her way to success and showed the world anything can be achieved with strong determination

Farahlucious is diversifying into a brand in itself soon. The upcoming project is something to look forward to so stay tuned.

Her blog not only relates to the younger generation but people of all ages “Age is no bar to looking and feeling good about yourself But it comes with a lot of self motivation and hard work “ Farahlucious says. Different from the rest and with the right attitude farahlucious is here to win all hearts.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever