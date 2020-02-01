Fast & Furious 9 trailer out now; take a look!

Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and John Cena will give "bromance" a new meaning in the upcoming Fast & Furious film, fuelled by the emotion of vengeance, and show us why "not all blood is family". The trailer of the film teased epic car chases, fights, and action with a dose of sibling rivalry.

The trailer of much-awaited F9: The Fast Saga released on Saturday in Miami at The Road to F9 Concert with live performance by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, Charlie Puth and Ozuna. The trailer launch event was attended by Meadow Walker, late Paul Walker's daughter.

The ninth instalment is more of a personal affair for Diesel's Dominic Toretto as he has to face off with his brother, Jakob, played by Cena. He is described as "a master thief, assassin and high-performance driver".

The trailer opens with Dominic's famous line: "I used to live my life a quarter-mile at a time but then things changed, I'm a father now", backed with clips showing Dominic living a quiet life with his family, working at a farm with his wife Letty Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez, and rejoicing moments with his son Brian (named after Paul's character Brian O'Connor).

The clip then shows Letty giving Brian a necklace with a warning: "It's very special. It's for protection... from what's coming." The pace then gets faster and edgier.

This time, the 'Fast & Furious' family get together to fight Jakob, who doesn't like Dominic and wants to kill him. What follows next are some action-packed scenes, including Diesel driving a car off a cliff, jumping off buildings, gravity-defying stunts, vehicles exploding, and rocket-powered cars.

In one scene, Dominic said: "No one outruns their past...And mine just caught up to me", then Cena's character said: "It's been a long time Dom".

The film will also feature the return of Sung Kang as Han, who was seemingly killed in the third part. F9: The Fast Saga sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series. It also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

It will open in India on May 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be released in India by Universal Pictures International India.

