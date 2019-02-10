Fast food lover, Donald Trump in 'very good health', says physician

international

Dressed in a long dark overcoat, Donald Trump gave a thumb's up, but did not respond to reporters' questions

Donald Trump salutes as he returns to the White House in Washington, DC, after his annual physical. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump, who delights in confounding health experts with his junk food cravings and disinclination to exercise, is "in very good health," his doctor declared following an annual medical checkup.

"I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond," chief physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum released by the White House.

The Marine One helicopter returned the 72-year-old head of state to the White House from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda after a full four hours of prodding, poking and testing. Dressed in a long dark overcoat, Trump gave a thumb's up, but did not respond to reporters' questions.

The former real estate tycoon and reality TV performer unashamedly embraces the couch potato life. Not for Trump the basketball sessions that Barack Obama sweated through in the White House.

'Exercise is a waste of energy'

Officials and sources close to Trump said he is reluctant to change his eating habits and has not set foot in the White House fitness room, calling exercise a "waste of the energy". Another source said that he still orders fast food to the White House.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever