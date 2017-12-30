Fast patrol vessel for Coast Guard launched by GRSE

State-run shipmaker Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) said that the first of five Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) being built for the Indian Coast Guard was launched on Saturday

Kolkata: State-run shipmaker Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) said that the first of five Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) being built for the Indian Coast Guard was launched on Saturday. The entire design of the FPVs was developed in-house by GRSE as per requirements specified by the agency.

Following maritime traditions, the ship was launched by Kadambari Saxena, wife of GRSE's Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral V.K. Saxena (retd.).

The vessel is designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles and is equipped with three main engines with advanced control systems.