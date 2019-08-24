Fasting, feasting

food

Here are four cool and Shravan-friendly dishes to help you sail through the abstinence period

Gouris Goodies Happy Ladoo

Ladoos for life

"I created these for a friend who had many dietary restrictions. They are a fortifying snack, and ideal for those observing long durations of fasting,” Gouri Gupta, the founder of an artisanal snack venture, while speaking about happy ladoos, which has many avatars, like the happy ladoo, made with amaranth, seeds and black dates; coconut happy ladoo that comprises rice crispies, amaranth, power-packed seeds, shredded coconut and cold-pressed coconut oil. There’s also orange happy ladoo, flavoured with orange zest, and black pepper happy ladoo made with almonds, black pepper, dates and more.



Gouri Gupta, founder of an artisanal snack venture

At Gouri's Goodies

Call 9820645789

Cost 900 for 24 ladoos



The Farhali Thali

The bigger, the better

Created especially for those observing a fast, the farali thali at this restaurant comes with farali patty, which is a crisp potato patty stuffed with dried fruits and spices, an arbi cutlet, rajgira pakoda with kadhi, carrot payasam and milkshakes in desi flavours. "Those observing a fast cannot eat any grains or lentils. So, we prepare the dishes with vrat special ingredients," says Sanjoy Mitra, chef at the diner where this thali is available.



Chef Sanjoy Mitra

Till October 27, 12 pm to 11 pm

At Lume, Parsi Colony, Bima Nagar, Andheri East

Call 26843000



The Sharavan special burger will make eating fun during Sharavan

Burger fest

To make eating fun during Sharavan, this burger joint has launched the Shravan special burger, which contains a patty made with sabudana and aloo and jeera, green chili. It’s packed with a mixture of peanuts and homemade hung curd sauce tempered with heeng, curry leaf, mustard seed, and red chili. The burger, too, is specially made with almond flour and rajgira amarnath flour. "Sharavan being an auspicious month, I thought that it would be great to come out with a special burger for everyone who is observing a fast," chef Mandar Rane tells us about the snack.

At Indigo Burger Project, Mayfair Apartments, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Call 8433542222

Cost Rs 210



Chargrilled paneer pizza

Pizza is a fast food

"We wanted to create vegetarian and healthy options for patrons during this season. This pizza is perfect for that because it is prepared with a whole wheat base and comes with toppings like chargrilled vegetables, kale, and paneer," Rahul Jadhav, chef at PizzaExpress India shares, whiles speaking about the chargrilled paneer pizza, now available at their diners.



Chef Rahul Jadhav

At PizzaExpress India (all outlets)

Time 11.30 am to 11 pm (Colaba)

Call 50646710( Colaba)

Cost Rs 625

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates