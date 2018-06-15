Fate of 18 AIADMK MLAs hangs in balance as HC delivers split verdict

They had filed petitions challenging their disqualification by Speaker under the anti-defection law

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, flanked by supporting MLAs, addresses the media after the Madras high court delivered a split verdict on the petitions challenging disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, in Chennai, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

In a relief to the Palaniswami government, the Madras high court delivered a split verdict on petitions challenging disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran. In the keenly awaited judgment, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the September 18 last order of Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the MLAs, whileJustice M Sundar disagreed with her and struck it down. "In my opinion, the Speaker's decision is not unreasonable," she said.

The senior-most judge after her will decide the judge who would hear the matter afresh, Justice Banerjee said. She also said status quo would continue till the third judge gave his order. Justice Sundar in his order said, "I respectfully submit that I disagree with the opinion of the CJ and hereby set aside the order passed by the Speaker." The split verdict has come as a big relief to the AIADMK government headed by K Palaniswami as any possible threat to its stability has been averted for now.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever