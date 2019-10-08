Fate of seven state units in hands of electoral officer

Complaints and objections raised by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta against seven state units (including his), have been taken up by electoral officer N Gopalaswami.

A BCCI source yesterday confirmed to mid-day that Gopalaswami has taken cognizance of Gupta's complaints filed against these seven state associations and their representatives - Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and District Cricket Association, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

If the electoral officer finds these state units guilty of violation, then the state can go unrepresented in the BCCI elections. "In the event that the BCCI electoral officer deems a proposed representative to be ineligible to participate in the BCCI election, it will not be possible for the full member to nominate a replacement," the September 26 notice issued by Gopalaswami read.

Gupta, in his complaints, has precisely raised the objections that are in alleged violation of the constitution. In his home state association, MPCA representative Raju Singh is allegedly conflicted for holding three posts at a time. In his complaint, Gupta also raised several instances where MPCA has defied the constitution.

As far as Delhi is concerned, Gupta has pointed out that DDCA has allowed OP Sharma, an MLA with Delhi government, to hold the treasurer's post, which is in violation of Rule 6(5)(d).

In KSCA's case, Gupta has urged the electoral officer to sought clarification from Brijesh Patel, the state unit's representative to BCCI, on a criminal case pending against him as the order copy is not uploaded by the court in Bangalore.

Gupta has filed a detailed complaint against UPCA representative Rajeev Shukla, alleging Shukla is under cooling off period. As far as MCA, HCA and TNCA are concerned, Gupta has alleged that these associations have not procured full compliance from the BCCI's Committee of Administrators.

