Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society an initiative of Fateh TV: An NGO with a Difference

When it comes to progressive and dynamic actions, the founder of the Fateh TV channel does not shy away. Having established the subsidiary NGO, Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society in August 2014, Mr Rajwant Singh Vohra has yet again proved that faith and action go hand in hand.

The NGO with its motto of 'Kirat Karo Vandh Chhako' works for the upliftment of youth of the society. With a view to eradicating the social evils like unemployment, women repression, distracted youth, the NGO has established noteworthy training centres:

â Fateh Computer Centre

â Fateh Stitching Centre

â Fateh Gatka Centre

â Parivaar Naari Wing

The training at the computer centre is provided with a view to prepare the youth for the job culture. From a beginner's level to the advanced level of Application Software, the young people learn everything. The stitching training centre has made the young girls self-reliant and independent. They learned these skills and opened their own boutiques. They no longer have to depend on their parents or husbands for money.

A man with such progressive thoughts and viewpoints, Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra, The president of the NGO, feels immense pride in saying that the NGO has done a notable job in enabling the girls and boys to earn their living. The NGO organises Gatka and Gurbani Camp for children in the summer vacation to keep them close to the esteemed Sikh History and Culture.

The NGO organises Free blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, etc. every year. It gives awards to 5 Sikh Achievers who make a notable contribution to the betterment of the society and the Sikh community. And all these programmes are held under a 2-day long Samagam that the NGO organises. Renowned Sikh preachers take part in the Samagam and offer prayers to the Almighty along with the entire and ever-growing Fateh team.

The NGO feels ready to extend hands with solutions to the problems or matters of concern of the society. The NGO asserts that in case of the Government's neglect, it will come forth with required measures and resources.

It has been 6 years since the NGO's establishment and it's growing ever since. Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society has earned the recognition, appreciation and the support of the Sikh Sangat. Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra submits that anyone in need is free to contact the Fateh team and seek the necessary help.

About the Founder

Mr Rajwant Singh Vohra, the name that requires no introduction, is a personality with a brilliant mind and a golden heart. Having started his career in the television industry three decades ago, he has brought to the world the first-ever independent religious channel to telecast 24/7 Gurbani. He collaborated with the ZEE Network and brought SITI Cable to his hometown, Ludhiana. He is also the President of Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society, an NGO and a subsidiary of Fateh TV.

Contributing to the efforts of Mr Rajwant Singh Vohra, his son Mr Anterleen Singh Vohra is working industriously towards expanding the channel and the teachings of Sikh Gurus to the Sikh Sangat.

