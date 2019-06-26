FATF chief hints at blacklisting Pakistan

international

Washington DC: Outgoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president, Marshall Billingslea, has hinted about the possibility of blacklisting Pakistan after the international financial watchdog's meeting in Paris.

"Pakistan had 'significant' work to do. With regard to an action plan agreed in June 2018, they are 'lacking in almost every respect'," Billingslea said. He added, "Pakistan was cautioned in February at the plenary that they had missed almost all of their January milestones. They were urged to not fail to meet the milestones in May. Unfortunately, Pakistan has yet again missed its May milestones."

FATF said Pakistan lacked compliance with the 26-point action plan made to show its sincerity in fighting terrorism.

