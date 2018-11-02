Father and son face-off in opposite teams in Ranji Trophy

cricket

Siddhesh Lad

It is not often that father and son are in opposite camps — son as a main batsman for his state team — and father, a mentor for the opposition. The Mumbai v Railways Ranji Trophy game provided such an instance.

Siddhesh batted for Mumbai even as his father Dinesh (who has coached players like Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur) sat with the Railways players as their mentor. "He hardly watches me bat in Ranji Trophy games. I decided to show him how I play and that too against his team! I was waiting for this chance (to bat long) as I hardly got an opportunity to bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

When you play such a knock at the start of the season it boosts your confidence. I rate this as one of my best knocks in tough conditions," said Siddhesh, 26. Lad Sr was delighted, but threw a challenge to his son too. "It was pleasure to watch Siddhesh's innings. Though the conditions here are difficult, I expect him to score a double century," Dinesh said.

