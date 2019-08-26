crime

Rajasthan Police arrested a man from Ajmer district for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter on Sunday

Father arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating minor daughter. Pic/ANI

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested on Sunday from Ajmer district for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter in Rajasthan. According to Rajendra Commando, the Police Station officer (Gegal), that the matter was solved after eight months of investigation as the family was not co-operating. Speaking to ANI on the case, PSO Rajendra Commando said, "We had received information about the rape of a minor girl in October last year. The girl's family, however, did not want any action citing superstitious reasons and societal pressure."

Ajmer: A father allegedly made her daughter undergo abortion after raping her. Police says, ”Case was registered in Oct 2018 under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. After investigation, we found that minor girl was raped by her father. Accused arrested.” pic.twitter.com/ECHMR3SeS7 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

According to news agency, ANI, soon after the Rajasthan Home Secretary took cognizance of the incident and directed Superintendent of Police (Ajmer) to conduct an investigation, a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. The news agency also stated that the police revealed that the family often misled them during the investigation and at one point also fled the village.

"Even though they had fled the village, we continued to gather evidence and now, after eight months we have discovered that the perpetrator of the crime was none other than the girl's father and he has been arrested," Rajendra Commando, the Police Station officer informed. A case against the accused has been registered under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

