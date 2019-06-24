Father booked for raping daughter in Uttar Pradesh

crime

The accused used to threaten the victim with dire consequences if she talked about the violation to anyone, they said

Representational image

Bareilly: A man was booked on Monday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter for two years, police stated. The FIR was lodged at CB Ganj police station on a complaint by the victim's mother, SP (City) Abhinandan Singh said. According to the complainant, her 15-year-old daughter was being raped by her husband for the past two years.

The matter came to light when her younger daughter saw the crime and reported the incident to the woman, police said. The accused used to threaten the victim with dire consequences if she talked about the violation to anyone, they said. A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have been made so far, Singh said.

In another incident, a four-year-old was allegedly raped in Zakir Nagar by her neighbour who lured her by promising to give her Rs 10, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on June 19. "We received the information this evening. After raping the child, the accused told her to tell her parents that she was hit by a friend while playing," said Zakir Nagar Circle Officer, Anil Samania. On learning the child was raped, the victim's parents approached the police and registered an FIR against the accused. The accused has been arrested and the victim has been sent for a medical check-up.

With inputs from PTI

