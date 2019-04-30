Father-daughter duo in Puducherry clears class ten public exam together

national

Puducherry: A 46-year old man and his daughter here have cleared the SSLC (Class X) public examination together, results of which were released on Monday. Subramanian, a field inspector in the Public Works Department possessed a pass certificate, testifying to his being a Standard VII candidate when he joined duty on compassionate grounds a few years ago.

He appeared for the ESLC examination (Class VIII) as a private candidate in 2017 for want of necessary qualification to get a promotion. After finishing the ESLC test, Subramanian appeared privately for the SL-Class year, official sources said on Tuesday. However, he failed in three subjects including Mathematics. Again, he made an unsuccessful attempt in the supplementary examination under compartmental system last year.

In March this year, he appeared for three subjects and emerged as a successful candidate. His daughter, Thirigunaa, who also appeared for the SSLC examination through a government girls high school this year passed the examination. Subramanian and his daughter were jubilant about their feat.

In another incident, Sreedhanya Suresh became the first person from Kerala's Kurichiya tribal community to clear the All India civil services exams. Hailing from Wayanad district, the 22-year-old secured the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated Sreedhanya on her achievement. "Sreedhanya fought the social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

R Sreelekshmi (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66) are other Keralites who got the top ranks in the exam. CM Vijayan also congratulated other students from the state who cleared the exam. A total of 29 Keralites have cleared the exam.

