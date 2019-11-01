Father, grandfather try to bury newborn girl in Hyderabad, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the father and grandfather of a newborn baby girl tried to bury her alive here on Thursday but the attempt was foiled by police, thanks to an alert auto-rickshaw driver. The shocking incident occurred near the Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad here.

Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, found two men with one of them carrying something moving wrapped in a cloth, under suspicious circumstances. They reached a secluded place near the bus station and one of them started digging a pit.

They were about to put the bundle in the pit when the driver raised an alarm. Policemen rushed to the scene and started questioning the duo.

They told the police that they were burying a "stillborn" child but when the newborn started moving her hands and legs, police arrested both the accused and took custody of the infant, who was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital.

While the elder man holding the baby in his hands was grandfather of the child, the one digging the grave was father. Police said their replies were inconsistent.

The accused could not reply as to who told them that the baby was stillborn. They claimed to be from Karimnagar district of Telangana.

It is suspected that they did not want the girl child and hence were trying to bury her alive. Police were conducting investigations.

