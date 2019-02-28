Father-in-law pours kerosene on daughter-in-law, sets her on fire

crime

The accused is identified as Gopalan, who is a resident of Udumbi in Karukachal, has been troubling his 23-year-old daughter-in-law ever since she was married to his 30-year-old son in 2016

Thiruvananthapuram: A 58-year-old man was arrested by Kottayam police for allegedly pouring kerosene on his daughter-in-law and set her ablaze. The victim suffered 60 per cent burns and is in a critical condition. Police suspect the alleged incident could be a case of dowry harassment.

According to The News Minute, the accused is identified as Gopalan, who is a resident of Udumbi in Karukachal, has been troubling his 23-year-old daughter-in-law ever since she was married to his 30-year-old son in 2016. It was a love marriage and the couple has been living with his parents in the same house.

On February 9, the father-in-law allegedly attacked the daughter-in-law right outside their residence, when she was returning from work. The victim works as a sales executive in a reputed company. The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital by her husband and mother-in-law from where they shifted her to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused two weeks after the incident, on Monday. He has been booked under sections 307, 354 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced before the Changanassery district judicial first class magistrate and remanded them on Monday.

However, police yet ascertain the actual motive behind the alleged incident.

