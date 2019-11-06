Father 'kidnaps' own daughter; Interpol begins search in UAE

New Delhi: A desperate escape by a defiant father to the UAE with his own toddler daughter in violation of court orders has triggered an Interpol search for the baby on a CBI request. Interpol has issued a Yellow Notice for the 2.5-year-old Raina on the CBI request, while the process for a Red Corner Notice against Aman Lohia, the father, has been initiated by the agency, officials said.

Yellow Notices are issued by the Interpol on the request of member countries to locate missing persons, while Red Corner Notices are a global request to arrest an absconder. Aman, son of a noted businessman having family ties with a London-based global steel tycoon, was fighting a custody battle for his daughter Raina with his separated wife Kiran Kaur Lohia, a well-known dermatologist of South Delhi, in Delhi High Court.

The HC had handed over the custody to the mother with a parenting plan according to which Aman could meet Raina for some hours on three days of every week. The HC also asked him to deposit his passport, which he did, they said. But, the order did not go down well with Aman who considered it as "gender bias of Indian courts towards women". Aman allegedly decided to flee to Dubai using a passport acquired from Caribbean country the Commonwealth of Dominica. He reached Dubai where "personal laws enjoin exclusive custody upon the father", the HC had noted in one of the proceedings.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever