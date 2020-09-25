Father throws 40-day-old daughter in lake, held

In a gory incident, a Kerala man killed his 40-day-old daughter by throwing her into a lake near his house, police said on Friday. The man has since been arrested.

The Thiruvallom Police arrested Unnikrishnan after the newborn's body was recovered from the lake early Friday morning.

"A ceremony was held on Thursday regarding the birth of the child. The accused took the child away on the pretext that he wanted to take her to his mother in another village. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime," said a police official who wished not to be identified.

On Thursday night, a missing complaint was registered by police, which took Unnikrishnan into custody after area people reported his suspicious movement near the lake. The police later recovered the body from the lake.

