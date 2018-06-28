Father of Jackson 5, Joe Jackson, dies aged 89

Five sons - Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael - became the Jackson 5, joined at times by younger brother Randy, who also pursued a solo career

Joe Jackson. Pic/AFP

Joe Jackson, father of music legends Michael and Janet Jackson, passed away on Wednesday after he had been in hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer. He was 89. According to a report in the BBC, that quoted a person close to the family confirming Joe Jackson's death, he died two days after the death anniversary Michael Jackson.

Taj Jackson, Joe's grandson, also confirmed his death in a tweet. Joe Jackson is survived by Katherine, 88, and nine of his 11 children. "Five sons - Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael - became the Jackson 5, joined at times by younger brother Randy, who also pursued a solo career.

"Three daughters - LaToya, Rebbie, and, most famously, Janet - all fashioned their own pop careers under Jackson's management, with varying levels of recognition," the report said. According to media reports, some members of the family were unable to gain access to Joe Jackson in his final days.

"No one knew what was going on -- we shouldn't have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this," The Daily Mail quoted his son Jermaine Jackson as saying. "We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture."

