Father punches shark on nose to save daughter from attack

The victim was out on the beach when a shark attacked her, however, her father immediately dived into the water to save her from the fatal attack by punching the shark five times

Paige Winter. Pic courtesy/gofundme

In a shocking yet heroic incident, a father of a teen fought off a shark that attacked his daughter on the Atlantic beach. The victim identified as Paige Winter (17) was out on the Atlantic Beach when a shark attacked her, however, her father immediately dived into the water to save her from the fatal attack by punching the shark five times.

Paige and her father were standing in waist-deep water and chatting when she suddenly got pulled under. When her father realized what was happening, he dived into action and began striking the shark on the nose. Charlie wouldn’t stop until the shark released his daughter. Charlie, the girl's father is a marine, firefighter, and paramedic who has served his community for the last 20 years. While he saved her life from the attack by fighting off the shark, Paige still needed to get her fingers and left leg above the knee amputated.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department described her injuries as "deep lacerations to her leg, pelvis and hand areas". Paige had to be airlifted to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. According to India Today, Paige released a statement after her surgery, "I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse."

