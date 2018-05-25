Father rapes 12-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh, accuses wife of frame-up

She said that according to the complainant, the incident occurred on April 29 when she was sleeping outside her home

Representational Image

A man was arrested in Mundi in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter, a police official said on Friday.

On the complaint of the victim, the accused was arrested on Thursday night and has been charged with rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Assistant Sub Inspector Parinita Belekar.

She said that according to the complainant, the incident occurred on April 29 when she was sleeping outside her home. After the incident, the victim went inside her house at around 3 am, but she did not reveal the incident to her mother, the official said.

Later, the victim, along with her mother, went to her maternal grandparent's place in Indore where she narrated her ordeal to her mother. Police said that the victim's mother then filed an online complaint with the Women's Help Desk of the MP police.

The complaint was later transferred to Mundi police station. Niraj Medha, Mundi Police Station in charge, said that, following the complaint, the accused was arrested and produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial

custody.

The accused claimed in court that his wife was framing him due to a family dispute.

