Father rapes minor daughter in Uttar Pradesh, arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a man here for allegedly raping his own minor daughter. The incident took place in Joya area of Amroha when the mother of the victim was away to meet her elder daughter and the sufferer was left alone with her father.

"I went to my elder daughter's house with my children when my husband raped our daughter at night. She even pleaded her father but he refused listen to her," victim's mother told ANI.

The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter. "An incident of a minor girl being raped by her father has come to light from Joya. The girl has been sent for medical examination and an investigation is underway," Sudhir Singh, Superintendent of Police, Amroha.

