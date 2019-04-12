Father rapes teen daughter for a year; uncle finds out and rapes her too

crime

For almost a year, an uncle allegedly raped his 17-year-old niece on several occasions. Only after investigation, the victim revealed that she was sexually abused by her father as well

Mangaluru: In an appalling case of child abuse coming from Mangaluru, a father and an uncle allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl repeatedly for almost a year. The alleged incident occurred in the Bantwal area of Karnataka.

According to News Minute, the alleged incident saw the light of day when the victim's mother registered a complaint with the Ullal Police, stating that the uncle had raped the victim on several occasions for almost a year.

The mother stated that she and her daughter visited her mother-in-law, who was admitted in a hospital. Later that day, she also visited her brother's (the girl's uncle) residence. It was during the night, that the accused raped the victim and threatened her of dire consequences should she reveal the incident to anyone. However, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother after which she approached the cops.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the uncle and began a probe into the case. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the girl was repeatedly raped by her father as well. The accused (uncle) committed the crime because the victim's father was doing the same.

Following this, the police registered an FIR against the father and the uncle under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While the victim's uncle has been arrested, her father is still at large.

Police also contacted the ChildLine officials and reported the alleged incident. The officials also recorded a statement from the victim.

