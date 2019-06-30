Father, son arrested raping and killing two sisters

crime

Police said that the two were carrying rewards of Rs 20,000 each on their arrest

Muzaffarnagar: Police on Saturday arrested a man and his son for allegedly raping and killing two sisters in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. They said that the father-son duo has been absconding since 2014 after committing the crime.

According to the police, the accused identified as Inam and his son Isar were hiding at a village in Ambala in Haryana and were arrested on Saturday.

Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that the two were carrying rewards of Rs 20,000 each on their arrest.

In July 2014, the two teenage sisters were raped and killed by 12 men. Police had registered a case against all the accused and some of them were declared absconder, the circle officer said.

In another horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six persons for five days, including three minors, after being locked up in a room in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

All those who have been accused of allegedly raping her have been apprehended from different parts of the state and police said that they are further investigating the case.

The incident also stirred up a row over the safety of women in the state with Home Minister M Sucharita promising stern action.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told reporters that one of the accused befriended the girl when she was waiting for her friend at the RTC bus station in Ongole on June 17.

(With inputs from PTI)

