Father-son duo strangulate bed-ridden 61-year-old woman, steal water-cooler

A 61-year-old woman was murdered and her house was robbed in September 2019. The police have arrested the accused in the crime.

The accused, Rajender Sharma and his son Amir Sharma of Bihar had broken into the victim Kamlesh Kaur's house in Ramgarh pm on the intervening night of September 15 and 16. The accused were arrested in Bihar.

Amir who had been staying in Ramgarh in September 2019, strangulated Kaur to death along with his father and four others.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Senior superintendent of police said that they are conducting raids to arrest other accomplices. The father-son duo were produced before a court in Kharar and sent to police remand till March 3.

Kaur's son, his wife and daughters were asleep in another room. The accused had entered through the room where Kaur was sleeping. Kaur could not ward off the attackers as she was bedridden.

The accused tried to go to the other room and attack Kaur's daughter-in-law but he fled as soon as Kaur's son rushed to her rescue.

The accused had stolen a water cooler which was found abandoned around 100m from the house. The post mortem report confirmed that Kaur was strangulated to death.

A case was registered at the Balongi police station under Section 460 of the Indian Penal Code.

