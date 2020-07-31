Father tries to revive dead son who collapsed while going for COVID-19 test

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A heartbreaking video of a father trying to revive his dead son has gone viral on social media. The alleged incident took place in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased, a 32-year-old man, had gone for a COVID-19 test at a mobile lab operated by the state government. While reaching the Sanjeevani bus, in which the lab is situated, the man suddenly collapsed. Soon after the man collapsed, locals called for an ambulance. However, the ambulance arrived half an hour later, reports Mumbai Mirror.

When the youth was struggling for life, his father was seen making numerous attempts to revive his son. Although he was rushed to the nearby Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The father said that his son was having a cold and experiencing body pains from the last three days. However, when he went to the same hospital with the symptoms, they did not entertain him.

