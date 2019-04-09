Father-daughter duo killed after bike hits bull

national

The bike hit the bull in the morning when Govind (35), his daughter Mohini and one Dinesh Verma were going somewhere

Representational image

Firozabad: A man his six-year-old daughter were killed and one other injured on Tuesday when their bike hit a stray bull in Basai Mohammadpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said. The bike hit the bull in the morning when Govind (35), his daughter Mohini and one Dinesh Verma were going somewhere, they said. All of them were rushed to the hospital, where Govind and Mohini died during treatment, police said.

In another incident, Four people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur town, police said. The accident took place at Karmaini Ghat when the driver of a car and rammed the vehicle into a tree. The police said that while three people were killed on the spot, the fourth victim succumbed to his injuries later at a medical facility. The driver is at large.

