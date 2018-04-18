Fatherhood has changed Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

On the work front, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is busy with The Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says his mindset has changed after becoming a father. Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed their daughter on April 3. They have named her Ariana Sky, reports usmagazine.com.

"When we first started dating in the beginning, we'd joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It'd be crazy and good looking!' And we'd say ‘What would we name it?' We joked that we liked Ariana," Ortiz-Magro said.

"When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we are like, ‘Guess we are naming the baby Ariana if it is a girl.' Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we are like, ‘Guess so!'"

As for the middle name, Ortiz-Magro says Harley actually wanted Sky as the first name, but they found a "happy medium". In fact, they have been doing a lot of compromising since the baby has arrived.

He said: "We figure it is like a job and you have shifts as a job. I'm an early bird! I like to go to bed early, wake up early. I go to bed around 11 and wake up at, like, 3.

"Then she will sleep until 9. I will watch the baby through then, then I will go about my day - whether it is gym, tan or laundry. Then when I get back, she will handle her errands. We take turns. We are a tag team - I tag her in, she tags me out."

On the work front, he is busy with The Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The show is aired in India on Vh1.

