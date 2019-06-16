Father's Day 2019: Dads we love watching on television

television

On Father's Day, let's pay an ode to some of the most amazing fathers created for television!

Telly fathers

Dads are amazing for all their bad jokes, sports training, tech guidance and life advice in general. Our fathers have given us a lot of love and support because of which we're who we are today. We all admire our fathers with all their faults and restrictions, and just like that, television also has some amazing dads who we love to watch on-screen and can pretty much relate to for all their goofiness and sometimes their comic timing that can be pretty off, but adorable.

On Father's Day, let's pay an ode to some of the most amazing fathers created for television!

Phil Dunphy

The self-proclaimed cool dad, Phil Dunphy is one of the funniest characters on Modern Family. The father of three children is as optimistic as a kid himself and loves adventure. Believer of 'Peer-renting', he's a devoted father putting in efforts to make better bonds with the kids by his fun tricks and talks. Always ready to go miles for his friends and family, happy-go-lucky and an avid follower of sci-fi and fantasy, Phil Dunphy is clearly one of the most loving dads on television. Catch Modern Family on Star World!

Jack Geller

From praising his kids for their achievements to being upright with his comments, he tries his best to be a good dad and does a brilliant job indeed. Talking to them after their break-ups and failures, consoling them, preserving their childhood memories to giving them a Porsche - Jack comes with a lot of surprises. A progressive and open-minded father who lets his children fight their own battles while constantly being a strong pillar of support, Jack is an adoring father. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is available for streaming on Netflix

Howard Wolowitz

Who would have thought a wannabe ladies' man and a geeky engineer from MIT would turn out to be a dedicated family man? Wolowitz loves his kids more than anything in this world, more than he likes bragging about being an astronaut! Doesn't look like a strong man but bet you, touch his kids and he'll make a robot punch you right in the face. Imagine having a dad like Howard and never having to worry about Math problems or science projects. The Big Bang Theory is currently available for streaming on Hotstar.

Louis Huang

Louis is a generous, kind and very ambitious man. An optimistic father, who loves his children beyond anything in this world. However, his life is not limited to his family. He's a dedicated and determined man who has a dream of successfully establishing Cattleman's Ranch, his own restaurant. Keeping a perfect balance between family and work, neither does he lose his ambition for work nor forgets to pamper his family. His endless will to work hard and harder, teaches his kids to dream and achieve anything and everything in the world. In all, he's a totally kickass dad that his all three sons look up to and we as an audience love to watch on-screen. Catch Fresh off the Boat in India on Star World.

George Cooper Sr

Sheldon's dad is a football coach at Medford High School. He's an average middle-class man who lives and earns for his family. Even though his intellect doesn't match with that of Sheldon's, he seem to have accepted the fact really well. He is a supporting father, who is always there to defend his children under all circumstances. It's because of what he does for his family that he's earned Sheldon's love and respect, which as we know, is very rare. Catch Young Sheldon on Comedy Central in India.

See photos: Amitabh-Shweta Bachchan to Boney Kapoor-Janhvi, check these adorable father-daughter duos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates