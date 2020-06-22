Father's Day: Shraddha Kapoor digs out adorable throwback picture to wish father Shakti Kapoor

On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Shraddha Kapoor dug out an extremely adorable childhood throwback picture with her father Shakti Kapoor.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' star put out on Instagram a picture of herself as a child. Dressed in a white coloured frock, baby Shraddha is seen with dad Shakti Kapoor who is seen donning a blue coloured shirt. The adorable picture captures a perfect father-daughter moment.

Sharing this throwback photo, Shraddha noted, "My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu Happy Father's Day @shaktikapoor."

With the post hitting Instagram, Shraddha's brother Siddhant Kapoor commented, "Both your smiles." Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri also adored the cute picture, commenting "So cute " with a red heart emoji.

