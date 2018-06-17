Father's Day Special: Jacqueline Fernandez wishes her dad with an adorable post

On the occasion of Father's Day, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share an adorable post for her father

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most cheerful faces of the industry. Known for her happy-go-lucky nature, Jacqueline reveals the source of her happiness, this father's day. On the occasion of Father's Day, Jacqueline Fernandez shared an adorable post wishing her dad on this special day. The actress has always been a daddy's girl and spends time with her family as and when possible.

Recently Jacqueline Fernandez took out time from her schedule to spend some time with her family on a vacation in Bali. Posting some adorable pictures with her dad, the actress posted on social media wishing her father saying, "Always goofy, always laughing with me, through thick and thin.. always making light of any situation, i know where I get it from now Dad :) you've made me the richest person in the world teaching me these values @elroyjafernz #happypeople (sic)."

The Sri Lankan beauty is currently gearing up for a Dabangg tour along with Salman Khan.

