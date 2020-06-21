Father's day special: Television actors share how their fathers played a pivotal role in their lives

They say when you're raised by a strong father it prepares you for life in a special and ultimately affirming way. This Father's Day, television actors get nostalgic about the intrinsic role their fathers have played in their life. Going down memory lane they share how they learned to wake up and face life and to never fear it.

Akshay Kelkar (Abhishek from Sony SAB's Bhakharwadi)

My native place is Dapoli, in Maharashtra and it is my family's favourite place. However, we don't have anything to call ours there. Hence, I am working towards fulfilling my father's dream of having a house and farms to call ours, in Dapoli. I don't usually celebrate Father's Day but I believe the day I am able to fulfil this dream of my father's, that day will truly be a Father's Day celebration for me.

My dad has always been my support system, in every phase of my life. Now that we might start shooting soon, to ensure I get home cooked food daily, my dad has decided to stay with me in the rented apartment near the set. My dad cooks amazing food and I am glad that he will be close to me all the time. I have fond memories of the first time my father came on the set of Sony SAB's Bhakharwadi and I still remember he was extremely overwhelmed by the fact that his son is an actor.

He is a rickshaw driver and he was extremely happy and proud when I got a role in the show 'Bhakharwadi'. My father always believed in me and my siblings and trusted us with whatever career choice we opted for. Even after all these years, he still drives a rickshaw and it's his commitment and hard work that inspires me and makes me work harder every day. I am extremely proud to be his son.

Akshita Mudgal (Gayatri from Sony SAB's Bhakharwadi)

"My schedule while shooting for Bhakharwadi used to start very early and I would come home pretty late at night but my father would always wait for me to come back home and check on me. With such a demanding schedule, I didn't have much time to spend with my family but with time off from shoot these past few months and staying at home has really helped me revive my bond with my father. We have the most interesting conversations be it about the entertainment industry or my show, Bhakharwadi. I still remember when I was a kid, I would wake up early in the morning just to say 'Bye' to my dad before he left for work and waited for him in the evening to return. This tradition has continued but the tables have turned now, with my dad waking up early to say bye to me before I leave for my shoot."

"We can't thank our dads enough for what they do for us throughout their life. However, I really wish to take him for a world tour someday and I am working towards that goal. Usually, I along with my brother and sister celebrate Father's Day by planning a sweet surprise for our dad – which is usually a small gift to thank him for being such an amazing guiding figure for all of us. This year, I plan to bake a cake for him and organize a surprise to make him happy."

Rahul Sharma from Pyar ki Lukka Chuppi

"My father has been my inspiration throughout my life. It is mainly because of the hard work and the focus he has had all his life. He is never worried about what will happen tomorrow. He would always look at how he could fix things if they went wrong and how to create new opportunities. I have learnt this from him. All these qualities helped me a lot when I moved to Mumbai. We have to be mentally very strong, patient and determined and focused to achieve everything that you have desired and he has taught me this. His advice have helped me grow and come out of situations I was stuck in. I think these are the best gifts he has given to me."

Aparna Dixit Pyar ki Lukka Chuppi

"My Dad has got the best sense of humour. He makes my mom me and my brother laughs uncontrollably, he has that gift. Also I feel fathers are the silent backbones of families. He has been a supportive father rather a proud one who believed in his daughter and asked her to fly.He is very emotional. I do get calls from him every now and then telling how proud he is of what I do! He gets tears in his eyes whenever he watches any emotional father daughter scenes in movie and them he calls me up and talks."

Ankit Arora from Alif Laila

"I feel a father is every child's first superhero. My father is nothing less than superman for me. My father had a huge business loss when I was very young and we had to sell everything and shift to an Ashram. That's when I decided to leave home at the age of 16 to come to Mumbai and make a career in Music. While I am the only child of my parents my father and I did not talk much as I was very shy but I know for a fact that he loves me unconditionally. I remember when I was in school and the winters had started, other children were wearing coats. Since we were financially not very strong I had mentally prepared myself that I would make do with a sweater although I felt I would look good in a coat. He knew about this and one morning I woke up to a surprise with a coat besides my bed which he quietly bought. He kept giving me small surprises with all the things I loved. He went out of his way to provide me with everything in his capacity and more. My dad has been very hard working and his talks are a source of inspiration for me. I am happy his dedication is something which I have picked up and that has helped me survive in this industry. I aim to provide him with all what he wishes. He always motivates and encourages me till today and does not let the fire in my die. I am lucky to have a father like him and pray I continue to be his son in lifetimes to come."

