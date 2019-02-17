Fatigue before World Cup: IPL no fear for Indian chief selector MSK

cricket

MSK Prasad

With the World Cup just a few months away, can the England-bound Indian cricketers be spared the stress and intensity of the Indian Premier League (IPL)? The national selectors and the BCCI are facing a challenge to ensure the players remain fresh and not get fatigued for the World Cup. However, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that playing in the high-pressure IPL games before the World Cup will benefit the players.

"Players' workload management is obviously crucial and of paramount importance to us. However, playing in the IPL before the World Cup will help our players remain in the groove. "They will get game-time which is so important. The variety of challenges that the IPL offers will keep the players in best shape and remain mentally strong," Prasad told mid-day on Friday. A few months ago, former India captain MS Dhoni said that the IPL is an ideal platform for bowlers to maintain their momentum, a view which ex-India coach Anil Kumble differed with. BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said that the interest of the nation will be protected.

"We have been in conversation with the franchises on all issues concerning the game of cricket as well as the interests of this country and there seems to be (conversable) views, if I may put it, in a larger kind of sense, without putting out the specifics," he said. Meanwhile, Choudhary told mid-day that the IPL dates will be announced first, venues later. He also confirmed that the entire IPL will be hosted in India even as it clashes with the general elections in the country.

