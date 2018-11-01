Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzles as a bride on the cover of magazine

bollywood

Donning an ethnic avatar a la an Indian bride, Fatima Sana Shaikh looks breathtakingly beautiful

Amidst the anticipation of her upcoming film, Fatima Sana Shaikh bedazzles the audience as she enthralls everyone with her alluring beauty on the cover of a magazine. Donning an ethnic avatar a la an Indian bride, Fatima Sana Shaikh looks breathtakingly beautiful.

The actress talks about playing in the big leagues with her last outing as well as her upcoming release as she graces the cover.

Sharing the cover on her social media, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "Femina wedding times".

After undergoing an incredible transformation as a wrestler for her debut film Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh left no stones unturned to ace her character in Thugs of Hindostan. Apart from following a rigorous workout routine, Fatima also worked hard on her look. The actress was seen sporting hair extensions as well as distinguished eyebrows.

The magazine unravels yet another avatar of the actress as she looks ethereal as a bride.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who garnered love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike for her Blockbuster debut Dangal has left the audience awaiting for her power-packed performance in the film after treating with the strong and fierce glimpses in the trailer.

