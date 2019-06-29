Fatima Sana Shaikh hates studying and this photo is proof enough!

bollywood

In the photo, Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen crying with her books open, while her mom is overlooking her work

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Dangal (2016) girl Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a throwback picture from her school days in which she can be seen crying. It's clear she didn't want to study. "Dekho meri maa kitni khush dikh rahi hai, mujhe rote hua dekh ke. Hate padhai (sic)," she captioned it.

"Everyone can feel this photograph (sic),'' replied Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani while some netizens wondered if the photo was taken after she had confessed to her mother that she wanted to be an actor.

Fatima Sana Shaikh realised that she was spending most of her time glued to her phone and therefore decided to take a break from the virtual world. The actress wanted to detoxify her system and therefore decided to replace social media with books. The Thugs of Hindostan actress was on a break from June 20 to June 27.

Talking about it, she earlier said, "I feel that reading books is an apt way to utilise my free time, instead of being glued to the phone and social media. I have decided to read at least a couple of books every month." This young-gen actress has a great rapport with her fans and usually would keep them updated with her travels to her everyday looks. She shares everything with them and they support and adore her for her hard work and perseverance.

Apart from this, the actress is also good at photography and her social media is a testimony of various talents the actress possesses. Constantly sharing and updating on the digital arena is a result of her strong connection with fans.

Also Read: Did you know about this hidden talent of Fatima Sana Shaikh?

Sprinting her way to success, the Thugs of Hindostan actress has bagged two films. Fatima has garnered a huge fan base across the nation and the testimony of the same is the trust that leading brands and iconic film-makers bestow upon her. Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates