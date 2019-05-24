Fatima Sana Shaikh hits back at a troll commenting on her body; says, 'My body, My rules'

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh gave a witty reply to a troll who made a comment on her dressing sense

Fatima Sana Shaikh. Pic: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who not only has a charismatic personality, but the young gun also knows how to give it back to trolls. The Dangal girl gave a witty reply to a troll who made a comment on her dressing sense.

It so happened that, Fatima, who is quite active on social media shared a beautiful picture of herself sitting by a lake as the sun set in the background. She also penned a poem in Hindi along with the snap, "Aaj kal me dhal gaya, din hua tamam.. Tu bhi soja so gayi rang bhari sham". Check out the post here:

The post was appreciated by her fans, but one of the users commented on the picture saying, "Aap ku log jo bolre wo sahi bolre zara apna badan ku chupao please i will request u aap musalman hai zara samjho aap please dusrao ku block kardere aap nai karna aisa kya patta kisi ki baat sunle to jannat ka zariya banjai wo aap ke liye . Agar aap ku kuch bolra laga tu mafi chatao".

To this, the Thugs Of Hindostan star shot back saying, "Aap mere dost. You are blocked.. Mah badan, mah rulz.. Your Gamla, your phool".

Fatima, who has recently breached the 2 million followers mark on Instagram is quite active on social media. She keeps sharing adorable photos of her giving her fans a sneak peek into her world. Check out some of her awesome snaps:

View this post on Instagram Jab main turkey main thi. A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onApr 4, 2019 at 4:29am PDT

Fatima is also a dance enthusiast. Recently, she shared a dance video on social media in which she can be seen learning a kickass dance style called Bachata. Sharing the dance video on her social media handle, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote: "Tried bachata for the first time. Mujhe nahi lagta main bachi. But @cornelr2090 and @rithikapoojary23really have been amazing teachers. Thanks cuties. Mazza aaya! #bachata #kacchadancer"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for promising roles - be it as a wrestler in Dangal or a warrior princess in Thugs Of Hindostan is heading towards her next film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, which will roll out in August. The film will be helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past. Bhoot Police will be India's first horror-comedy franchise, and that too in 3D.

