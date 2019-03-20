Fatima Sana Shaikh impresses with her ethnic beauty yet again

bollywood

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu as well as Saif Ali Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh/picture courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram account

After impersonating strength and determination in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh's look in saree for her upcoming next came in as a breath of fresh air. Further spreading her ethnic charm, Fatima made a startling appearance in a saree at a recent function.

Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running an around the clock schedule, amidst all the jam-packed routines Fatima Sana Shaikh attended a recent event in Mumbai.

Looking flawlessly bewitching in an orangish umber colour saree with a gold embroidered black sleeveless blouse, Fatima Sana Shaikh embraced her feminity captivating the onlookers.

The actress who is often spotted in casuals and trendy western attires knows to rock the desi side. Interestingly, the actress will be seen donning a saree in her upcoming next with Anurag Basu as well.

The first glimpse of the film has already created a wave of excitement to witness the new shade of Fatima's character.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

