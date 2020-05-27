Fatima Sana Shaikh: In comedy, it is all about reacting to the situation and your co-stars

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who radiates charisma. Well-known for her dramatic work in her previous projects like Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima has always displayed immense talent and versatility on-screen. Experimenting with the joyful cinema for the first time in her career, Fatima is enthralled to dive into something so spontaneous and refreshing.

For Fatima, acting is a wonderful way to achieve delight, escape to the alternate world, and display exhilaration. All set to exhibit her comical side, Fatima avers, "In comedy, it is all about reacting to the situation and your co-stars. It is about being spontaneous, which doesn't come naturally to me but that is what I have learnt and I am glad I got this opportunity."

A host of elements will make her upcoming films the classic, and one of those elements amongst that will be Fatima's stand-out performances. Her unconventional movie choices and ingenious talent have endeared her to generations of fans. Her determination and focus to get to the crux of the character is what sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's upcoming projects, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and LUDO, are all set to take the actress a notch higher with her remarkable acting. We all are well aware of the actress' acting skill but what we can't wait is to see her ace the comic timing. Be it a dark comedy or a soft comedy, the actress will definitely leave her fans awestruck with her impactful performances.

