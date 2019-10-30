Fatima Sana Shaikh is set to entertain her fans with her quirky comedy, Bhoot Police

After winning hearts with her diligence and versatility, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proved with her craftsmanship that she is here to stay. The actress whose every performance is a testimony of her sheer on-screen talent is all set to explore her comical side in her next project.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima has made a huge impact as Geeta Phogat in the critically acclaimed drama, Dangal, where she portrayed the role of an Indian wrestler fulfilling her father's dream of winning gold. She was then seen in a challenging role as an archer fighter and warrior princess in the action thriller, Thugs of Hindostan.

She will be seen next on the big screen in Bhoot Police opposite Saif Ali Khan where she is all set to unleash her humorous side. To get into the soul and heart of the character, Fatima has already started preparations for it. Sharing on the same, Fatima shared, "I've been involved in multiple reading sessions with our director Pavan Kirpalani and the writer Pooja. Bhoot Police as a horror-comedy genre is exciting to explore because the process is slightly different from my past preps (for drama and action)."

Debuting as a child artist in Chachi 420 - the ultimate laughter riot with the legend Kamal Hasan, Fatima draws inspirations from eminent actors from comic spheres. " I enjoy watching Akshay Kumar, Kamal Hassan, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri for their comic timing. Its a treat to watch them; they are that amazing! The role has come to me at the right time. I want to explore different characters and genres now.' she further adds.

Apart from horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal, the actress will also be seen Anurag Basu's next and she is exhilarated for her first-ever collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkumar Rao.

