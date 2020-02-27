Fatima Sana Shaikh is shooting day and night for Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ludo and Bhoot Police

Fatima Shaikh who has already won hearts by giving the most promising performance in Dangal is all set to wow the audiences yet again in 2020 with three projects.

The actress will be seen in three films starting with Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari' alongside Manoj Bajpayee. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo followed by Bhoot Police. The actress has been sharing the BTS and some fun glimpses constantly on her social media which has kept the fans excited.

Fatima has been working day and night nonstop and juggling between her shooting schedules. Talking more on the same, Fatima shares, "Its been fun shooting for the movies, the schedules are long but the people are very nice, and the scenes are funny so we end up laughing in the middle of our shoots. Some days our shooting schedules run long but I enjoy being busy and working."

The actress has her eyes set on her goals and is going to be seen in three various avatars back to back each being different from one another. The actress has already shared some of her snippets of the characters on her social media and the audiences have been excited to see this new avatar.

Fatima is the first name that comes across the minds of directors and is always the first choice for displaying various characters and the on-screen performance is surely worth it as the actress relies on proper preparation and acing the shots totally.

Fatima is all set to make her mark in 2020 and make places in the hearts of the audiences with her performances.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates