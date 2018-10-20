Fatima Sana Shaikh looks elegant at a recent award function, bags Entertainment youth icon award!

bollywood

Donning a shocking pink silk Saree, Fatima Sana Shaikh looked extremely elegant at the award function

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently bagged an Entertainment youth icon award at a recent function held in Delhi. Donning a shocking pink silk Saree, Fatima Sana Shaikh looked extremely elegant at the award function. Styling her look with a golden jhumka, her beauty look included subtle makeup and a rose pink lipstick.

Sharing the event look, Fatima posted saying, India News/ News X Women's Achiever Conclave". However, it certainly isn't the first time Fatima Sana Shaikh has picked a saree for an occasion.

The actress enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. Rose to fame with Dangal by playing the character of Geeta Phogat, Fatima is unstoppable ever since then. Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for her upcoming film titled Thugs of Hindostan. Fatima plays "warrior thug" Zafira, who appears to be a skilled archer and an excellent warrior.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Signed For Life In A... Metro Sequel?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates