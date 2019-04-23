Fatima Sana Shaikh makes heads turn at an awards gala

bollywood-fashion

Fatima Sana Shaikh makes heads turn with her brave choice at the Critics Choice Film Awards in Mumbai

Fatima Sana Shaikh

For a recent appearance at the red carpet, Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a hot black pantsuit as she posed for the cameras. The actress looked breathtakingly hot and a total eye-candy in a custom pantsuit with metallic sandals and jewellery, to accompany her bold choice.

Styled by Ami Patel, the Dangal star wore this suit by Khanijo for the gala and absolutely looked a stunner no one could miss. Recently, the actress shared a picture from her upcoming film 'Bhoot Police', which showcases her in an uber cool avatar as a modern girl as opposed to her earlier characters.

One of the most eagerly awaited award ceremonies, the Critics' Choice Film Awards, announced the winners of the first-ever feature film awards, in attendance of some of the biggest names in the industry, and the result celebrates not only good content, but also the art of filmmaking.

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for Bhoot Police to roll in August. Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically challenging, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess in her previous projects.

Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

