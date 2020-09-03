Fatima Sana Shaikh resumes work, gives us glimpse of her 'new normal'

Since the pandemic has eased a little, everyone has started resuming their lives adhering to the rules of the new normal. Fatima, however, had been staying home until an important occasion called for her to step out. The Dangal actress has resumed work and shared a glimpse on her social media with the caption, "#dubbing #ludo (sic)".

The actress is now wrapping up the remaining work for her upcoming project for which the audience is beyond excited as she'll be seen in a never seen before avatar and is all set to make the audience laugh to the fullest.

The actress has multiple projects in her pipeline titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo and will be seen sharing the screen with some talented and experienced set of actors.

Also Read: Here's What Fatima Sana Shaikh Has To Say About Rumours Of Her Dating Sanya Malhotra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news