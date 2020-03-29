Fatima Sana Shaikh to tickle the funny bone with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Moving on from the success of Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh is entering unknown territory with Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. While currently in self-isolation, the actor reveals how she improved her comic timing on set.

Assuming that the genre would be fairly easy, Shaikh claims that it was a rude wake-up call on set when she met her expert co-stars. "Before the shoot, I had no inkling how spontaneous and natural one has to be to get the comic timing right. While reading the script, the line may not appear to have punches, but with the right reaction, the scene becomes funnier. I learned by watching Diljit [Dosanjh], Supriya [Pathak] and Annu Kapoor, who are champions in this genre."

Shaikh gathered that comedy is "no cakewalk" when she realised that she was on a "different wavelength" compared to her co-stars. "My sense of spontaneity and humour was on a different wavelength when compared to others. I learned how important it was to be in the moment and to let go. I thought comedy is simple and actors practising the genre don't need to worry, but I was mistaken," she said.'

Essaying a Maharashtrian character in the film, Shaikh hired a coach to get the diction right. She says, "We hired a coach to ensure I got all the pronunciations right to bring the character alive. Frankly, since I am from Mumbai, it was not as difficult [as I imagined]."

