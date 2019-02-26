Fatima Sana Shaikh turns a saree draper, see photos

bollywood-fashion

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a character that wears saree in Anurag Basu's next film

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently wrapped up the Bhopal schedule for Anurag Basu's next. She plays a character, which required her to wear a saree. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has never worn saree in any films, enjoyed draping her own saree during the shoot. The actress has aced the ethnic look on several occassions, and is fanatic about sarees.

The Dangal girl has also revealed that she has a huge collection of various sarees in her wardrobe too. While shooting for one of the scenes in Anurag Basu's next, Fatima Sana Shaikh didn't wait for anyone but drapped her her saree quickly by herself. Ealier, a picture of Fatima saw the actress wearing a saree which created further anticipation about her character.

Talking about bagging the role for this Anurag Basu's film, Fatima Sana Shaikh said: "As soon as I heard that he [Basu] was making a movie, and was interested in [casting] me, I was excited. I didn't care about the script. There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of," adding that apart from Basu, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's offerings are those she would "shut my eyes and say yes to."

This film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Apart from rough, rustic roles that she played in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima will be seen in a different avatar. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who makes her fans go in awe with her traditional outfit is already a trendsetter and a fashion icon to many young girls.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh is Excited to work with Rajkummar Rao

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates